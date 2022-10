A spokesperson with the fire department said three people are displaced and one person was taken to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a house fire on Dove Street in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Norfolk Fire Dept., the fire was contained in one bedroom of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes.

The spokesperson said three people are displaced and one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.