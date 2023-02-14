1 hurt in early morning apartment fire in Norfolk, officials say

Right now, it hasn't yet been determined how many people were displaced due to the damage.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire, which was at 420 W. 28th Street, was declared active at 4:59 a.m.

That's not far off of Colonial Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from a unit on the first floor.

The fire was marked under control at 5:11 a.m., and one person was taken to the hospital.

They're expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.