1 hurt in explosion on Springfield Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was hurt in an explosion at the old Ford manufacturing plant Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire & Rescue said.

Around 5:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 2424 Springfield Avenue after an apparent explosion in the office area of one of the plants.

A sprinkler was activated in the office area, so firefighters were able to tame the fire soon after they started putting it out. It was under control shortly after 5:45 p.m.

Medics took the injured person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Norfolk Fire & Rescue didn't how extensive the person's injuries are.