NORFOLK, Va. — One person was shot Wednesday night in Norfolk, city officials confirmed.

The shooting was reported on the 5200 block of Norvella Avenue around 10:34 p.m. That's near I-64 and Norview Avenue.

Police are on the scene investigating, and have not yet released any information about the victim or a suspect.