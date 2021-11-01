12-year-old girl missing from Norfolk, may have run away

Police said Keasia Williams was last seen on Jan. 7 in the 1700 block of Green Leaf Dr. If you see her, please call Norfolk Police at 757.441.5610.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday afternoon, Norfolk Police reached out to the community for help searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Keasia Williams was last seen on Thursday night (Jan. 7) in the 1700 block of Green Leaf Dr. That's near Campostella Road.

They said she may have run away from home.

Keasia is a Black girl who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall, and she weighs about 120 pounds. She has long, braided hair.

Police asked anyone who sees her to call their non-emergency phone number, 757.441.5610.