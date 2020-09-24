12-year-old shot in Norfolk, warrant issued for suspected gunman

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are now searching for the suspect, 21-year-old Cevan Pierce.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Tuesday evening in Norfolk, police said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. The boy was taken to CHKD where he is expected to be OK.

Following an investigation, police charged 21-year-old Cevan O. Pierce with three counts each for malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Pierce is currently on the run, and are asking the public's help to find him. If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said.