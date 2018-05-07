NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The founder and CEO of North America’s first certified organic fast casual restaurant Fruitive, awarded 13News Now Meteorologist Crystal Harper the first ever "Live Your Health Award" on Thursday.

The award acknowledges a member of the community who promotes wellness and a healthy lifestyle through their own platform, work, and everyday lifestyle. Crystal received a lemon tree in a custom ceramic pot.

According to Fruitive, Crystal is by all accounts considered a healthy person. She battled and beat cancer at the age of 25. She took to the airwaves to promote healthy lifestyles, raising awareness about cancer, and making a healthy lifestyle her top priority.

“I'm so excited to work with Fruitive and bring awareness to the importance of a whole food plant-based diet. I've worked really hard to raise awareness of cancer during my battle, however, it's equally important to learn what we can do to make ourselves healthy before a cancer diagnosis or get back on track after beating cancer and a proper diet is a huge part of that,” Harper said.

Congratulations, Crystal!

