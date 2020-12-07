13News Now remembers friend, colleague Jane Gardner who died

Jane Gardner was a fixture on Hampton Roads television for decades. Jane died on July 11 after fighting cancer for years.

NORFOLK, Va. — People here at 13News Now and across Hampton Roads remembered longtime journalist Jane Gardner on Sunday after she died of cancer Saturday night.

Jane, who originally was from Richmond, arrived in Hampton Roads in the 1970s to work as a reporter and documentary producer at 13News Now (WVEC) after a stint in Roanoke.

Within a couple of years for arriving at the station, she became its first female anchor.

Jane also was the station’s first medical reporter. She was there when the country’s first baby conceived through in vitro fertilization in Norfolk. She was here to tell people about AIDS when it was first identified.

During an interview with 13News Now in 2015, Jane talked about some of her earlier years at the station and said, "We just loved this job, and we felt that we had this job to help people understand the world we live in.”

For decades, Jane brought the world to people. Some of that included traveling with Norfolk-based Operation Smile from the group’s beginning as medical professionals set up places in other countries to correct facial deformities in adults and children.

"To go to a third-world country and watch the difference that doctors and nurses and other medical professionals could make in those lives, that was life-changing for us," said Jane.

When Jane’s own life changed because of breast cancer in the 1990s, she invited people into it to help them understand what fighting the disease involved and to provide them with information that could save their lives or the lives of people they knew.

Jane beat breast cancer, but throughout the years that followed, cancer continued to appear. Jane continued to fight. She continued to be a light for those who knew her.

During that interview with 13News Now in 2015, a time when Jane was being treated for ovarian cancer, she said, "The kindness of the people of Hampton Roads is extraordinary and the people who have reached out to me as I have been going through this have been so kind. I cannot express my gratitude.”

On behalf of the people Hampton Roads, we say, “Thank you, Jane.”