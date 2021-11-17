13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Grand Illumination Parade started in 1984

That was the first year of a tradition we know very well today.

NORFOLK, Va. — In November of 1984, Waterside was still a shopping mall in downtown Norfolk, and the big story was whether or not to allow chain stores in to boost foot traffic.

But the buzz outside on the streets was a lot less controversial.

It was the first year of a tradition we know very well in 2021.

Thousands would bundle up on the 24th of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.

Along with the parade, that year dozens of volunteers came together to make decorations for downtown Norfolk by hand.

The Illumination would eventually incorporate the tallest buildings in downtown, and the parade has continued to run smoothly for 35 years.

In 2020, the parade was canceled for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But people still found ways to find the holiday spirit by ice skating at MacArthur Center and enjoying holiday lights blanketing downtown streets.

Unfortunately, the parade is canceled once again in 2021. There were too many uncertainties earlier in the year, and it wasn’t worth risking months of planning for the event.

But a big part of the tradition - the lighting of the Norfolk and Portsmouth skylines – is still scheduled for November 20th at 7 p.m.