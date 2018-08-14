NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 15-year-old boy injured in a shooting died at a local hospital Monday night, Norfolk police said.

Around 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a gunshot disturbance in the 1300 block of Herbert Collins Way.

Update #NPDNews. 15-yr-old shot on Herbert Collins Way died from injuries sustained in shooting. As #NorfolkPD continues to investigate this homicide, they ask anyone w/ information to call the @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. https://t.co/XbC0eVfht9 pic.twitter.com/uSzAZnL5Es — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 14, 2018

Arriving officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said,

The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released a motive or suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

