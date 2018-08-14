NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 20-year-old was arrested and charged on Tuesday for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy.

According to Norfolk Police, on Monday around 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a gunshot disturbance in the 1300 block of Herbert Collins Way.

Update #NPDNews. 15-yr-old shot on Herbert Collins Way died from injuries sustained in shooting. As #NorfolkPD continues to investigate this homicide, they ask anyone w/ information to call the @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. https://t.co/XbC0eVfht9 pic.twitter.com/uSzAZnL5Es — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 14, 2018

Arriving officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested 20-year-old Naquan M. Alexander of the 900 block of Wilson Road for murdering the 15-year-old. Alexander has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

He is currently being held without bail at the Norfolk City Jail.

Pastor Antonio Woolard works at a church close to where the shooting occurred, and he said his heart sank when he learned what happened. He said he can only imagine what the child’s loved ones must feel.

“Their hearts are broken because we don’t know if their child was in the wrong place at the wrong time. We don’t know what type of or crowd of folk he was around. We don’t know if he was just walking home,” said Woolard.

According to Norfolk Police Data, the most fatal teen shootings occurred in 2014. It dipped in 2015 and then steadily rose in the years after.

2018: 3 juveniles fatally shot. Of those, 3 were cleared by arrest.

2017: 4 juveniles fatally shot. Of those, all 4 were cleared by arrest.

2016: 3 juveniles fatally shot. Of those, all 3 were cleared by arrest

2015: 2 juveniles fatally shot. Of those, all 2 were cleared by arrest

2014: 4 juveniles fatally shot. Of those, all 4 were cleared by arrest

Woolard said the loss of teen life is nothing to take lightly.

“That means no graduation. That means no marriage. That means no starting a family. You know all of that is gone,” said Woolard.

