x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

15-year-old girl missing out of Norfolk has been found safe

Police wrote that she has been found safe in Norfolk on Thursday and that the incident has been classified as a runaway investigation.
Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.
Gabriella (Gabby) Todman

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Norfolk has been found safe, police said Thursday.

Gabriella "Gabby" Todman had been missing since July 24 and was last seen in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. that day.

RELATED: Norfolk Police Chief Talbot gives update on missing 15-year-old girl

During a previous press conference, Talbot explained that the investigation "took a very concerning turn" on Aug. 3 when Gabby Todman's mother got text and social media messages from someone she believed was Gabby. 

He also said Todman has gone missing previously for short periods, usually for several hours or a day.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Townhouse in Norfolk destroyed by fire; 4 people forced out of their home

Before You Leave, Check This Out