15-year-old girl missing out of Norfolk has been found safe

Police wrote that she has been found safe in Norfolk on Thursday and that the incident has been classified as a runaway investigation.

Gabriella "Gabby" Todman had been missing since July 24 and was last seen in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. that day.

During a previous press conference, Talbot explained that the investigation "took a very concerning turn" on Aug. 3 when Gabby Todman's mother got text and social media messages from someone she believed was Gabby.