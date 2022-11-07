17 adults, 3 children displaced after Norfolk apartment fire

Norfolk Fire & Rescue said two cats were rescued, but one was found dead.

NORFOLK, Virginia — An apartment fire in Norfolk left 17 adults and 3 children displaced Monday.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the fire happened in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road.

Eight apartment units are no longer habitable, according to fire officials. Three of the apartments have heavy fire damage, while the other five have smoke and water damage.

Officials said two cats were rescued; however, one was found dead.