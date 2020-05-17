x
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday in Norfolk, police said.

Police were called sometime around 3:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue for a gunshot victim.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy suffering from injuries considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information surrounding this incident.

If you have any information, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

