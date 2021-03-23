18 displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire at Norfolk senior apartment complex

"Multiple residents were assisted by NFR crews to the exterior, but all refused treatment and transport," wrote spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire at the Cromwell House Apartment complex Tuesday afternoon left two people hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation, and 18 people displaced.

The apartment complex in the Suburban Acres area of the city is specially designated for tenants who are 55 or older.

The fire was called in at 12:43 p.m., and was declared under control about an hour later, at 1:48 p.m.

Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue said teams helped many people get out of the apartment complex.

"Multiple residents were assisted by NFR crews to the exterior, but all refused treatment and transport," wrote spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey.

Ramsey said the property had sprinklers, and had both fire and water damage after the blaze.