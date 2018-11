Norfolk Police is investigating a shooting that injured a teen Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of 42nd Street, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was injured, and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered serious.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126.

