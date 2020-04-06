Man seriously hurt in Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday afternoon in the East Ocean View section of Norfolk.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street.
There is no word on any suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online by visiting p3tips.com/1126. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.