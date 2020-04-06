Man seriously hurt in Ocean View shooting

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday afternoon in the East Ocean View section of Norfolk.

There is no word on any suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.