2 cities in Hampton Roads ranked with the most playgrounds per capita in the country

Our area has a secret weapon against the war on screen time

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a war against screen time.

It’s getting harder and harder to get those electronic devices out of our children’s hands.

A 2019 report by Common Sense Media shows 53% of 11-year-olds have a smartphone.

National Institutes of Health also reported that more screen time for kids is associated with worse mental health and behavioral problems, and it doesn’t stop there.

“Spending too much time with screens, especially during the evening, can make it harder for you to get to sleep and stay asleep,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with Cleveland Clinic.

But don’t give up hope just yet. In fact, our area has a secret weapon against the war on screen time: playgrounds.

Trust for Public Land compiled the data of U.S. cities with the most playgrounds per capita.

Norfolk is number three on the list with nearly seven park and school playgrounds for every 10,000 people.

Virginia Beach is also near the top at number six on the list.

Playgrounds are a resource you may not have realized was so abundant, and it comes with a significant benefit for our kids. They aren't just a place to pass the time and socialize, but offer cognitive benefits, too.

According to a study published by JAMA Pediatrics this year, increasing outdoor play time can negate the effects of screen time by almost 20%. Several other studies also show that playgrounds naturally boost the amount of time kids spend outside.