Two men arrested for deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested two men in connection with a double shooting on East Brambleton Avenue that left one man dead, and another injured Thursday night.

Thursday, around 9:45 p.m., two officers were near 900 East Brambleton Avenue when they heard gunshots. As the officers started driving in the direction of the gunshots, they saw gunfire coming from a car, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The officers turned their lights on to get the driver to stop and the driver ignored them and kept going. The officers continued to pursue the car onto East Olney Road.

After a brief foot pursuit, the officers took two men into custody.

Other officers who responded found a man, later identified as Eugene L. Thomas, 49, in the 900 block of East Brambleton Avenue who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was found in the 700 block of Chapel Street. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged DeAndre M. Davis, 20, and Arkeem D. Butcher, 24, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.