2022 CHKD LemonAid fundraiser launches across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — For 14 years now, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Virginia and the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters have joined forces to fight back against childhood cancer.

And the best part is, you can do it by enjoying a cool glass of lemonade.

The 2022 Anthem LemonAid fundraiser launches today and lasts through July 24. It's designed to raise money and awareness.

Participants are also encouraged to share their LemonAid photos and inspire others to "Squeeze the Day!"

Over the years, the fundraiser has raised over $1 million.