2022 CHKD LemonAid fundraiser launches across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — For 14 years now, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Virginia and the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters have joined forces to fight back against childhood cancer.
And the best part is, you can do it by enjoying a cool glass of lemonade.
The 2022 Anthem LemonAid fundraiser launches today and lasts through July 24. It's designed to raise money and awareness.
You can find a stand near you to purchase that savory summer drink from and make a valuable difference in the lives of children who are courageously battling through treatment programs at CHKD by clicking here.
Participants are also encouraged to share their LemonAid photos and inspire others to "Squeeze the Day!"
Over the years, the fundraiser has raised over $1 million.
13News Now is a proud partner of this event.