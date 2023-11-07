Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns for 2023

If you're a foodie who wants to take part in the different flavors that establishments on Granby Street and nearby have to offer, this is the time for you.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2023 Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is about to return!

Twenty-one businesses are participating to give you great deals starting Sunday, July 16 through July 23.

Here's what the restaurants are offering: $15 for brunch or lunch and multi-course dinners range from $35 to $45.