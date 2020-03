More than 20 people were displaced after a fire destroyed 12 apartment units in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 20 people were displaced after a fire destroyed 12 apartment units in Norfolk on Sunday morning, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

Fire crews responded around 5:38 a.m. to the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road.

The fire was under control by 7:51 a.m.

Twelve apartment units were destroyed and 23 people were displaced.