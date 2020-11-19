Restaurants in Downtown Norfolk recreating holiday movies through food and drinks

As part of Holiday Movie Food and Drink Week, 28 restaurants will put their own spin on scenes from holiday classics.

NORFOLK, Va. — Restaurants are teaming up to bring some holiday nostalgia to the Downtown Norfolk area in December.

Twenty-eight restaurants will be part of the inaugural Holiday Movie Food and Drink Week from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm and creativity our restaurants have for this new event,” said Jessica Kliner, Director of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “Not only is this event a fun and delicious way to celebrate and enjoy iconic holiday movies that are such a big part of our traditions, but also a great opportunity for the community to support our restaurants during the holiday season.”

The restaurants are featuring memorable scenes from well-known movies, including Home Alone, Bad Santa, and A Christmas Story, in and effort to get people in the holiday spirit.

There will be food and cocktail specials available, with an option to dine-in or sit outdoors while screening movies and enjoying other fun activities.

With coronavirus safety in mind, they also are offering the option to carry out for people who want to take the experience home with them.

Downtown Norfolk Council's Ambassadors and others are working together to make sure proper COVID-19 precautions are being taken. That includes requiring people to wear masks and to wash their hands regularly.