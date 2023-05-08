3 displaced after suspicious house fire in Norfolk, officials say

The fire happened in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue, which is in the Riverview area of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people will need another place to stay after their house in Norfolk caught on fire early Monday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue, which is in the Riverview area of the city. The call came in around 3:20 a.m.

Glen Williams, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said firefighters found fire in the home's crawl space and were able to extinguish it before it got bigger.

Medics evaluated and treated three people for smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Williams said the fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated. He added that the Monday morning fire happened at the same place as a suspicious vehicle fire in April.