3 people charged in connection to deadly Motel 6 shooting in Norfolk

32-year-old Christopher Ambrister died in the shooting Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Norfolk, police confirmed Wednesday night.

The Norfolk Police Department charged Isaiah Roberson, 26, and Gavin Kearny, 21, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Shanasia Lyles, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night, police arrived at the Motel 6 on N Military Highway for report of a gunshot victim. Officers found 32-year-old Christopher Ambrister with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.