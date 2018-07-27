NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — Three people were displaced and one dog died in a house fire early morning Friday, Battalion Chief Harry Worley said.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called to a house fire around 1:45 a.m. in the 8900 block of Granby Street.

The residents of the home were outside when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters pulled two dogs out of the home. One poodle, named Bentley, died shortly after being rescued, Worley said.

The fire was under control around 2:05 a.m.

Megan Shinn

Worley said fire investigators have been called to determine cause of the fire.

The owners of the home told 13News Now that they have home insurance and have been renting the house for about 7 years.

Timmy Fodrey, the homeowner's father, said Norfolk fire crews were quick in containing the fire.

“I see the Norfolk fire department, rocking and rolling, doing their job. They were here quick," Fodrey said.

"I mean like I said, I live two blocks down, they beat me here and they had it going man. Hats off to them.”

The homeowners said investigators told them the home is severely damaged and will need to be torn down.

The renters are now trying to figure out where to stay.

