NORFOLK, Va. — It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend for the 32nd annual Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival.

The festival is taking over Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. This year’s event will showcase more than 30 wineries with over 200 of the Commonwealth’s finest wine varieties.

Wine samplings end each day at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales end at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/FesteventsTix with prices beginning at $25 for single-day general admission.

More information, including wineries and entertainment, can be found on Festevents' website.