33rd Virginia Children's Festival features puppet show, live performances

NORFOLK, Va. — After getting rained out last year, the Virginia Children's Festival returns for its 33rd year this weekend.

The event features more than 100 interactive experiences for kids of all ages, though organizers say the fest was created with children 10 and younger in mind. Among them are a Rainbow Puppet Show, Interactive Wildlife Presentations, music, dancing and live performances.

It is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Town Point Park near the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online here. Infants age one and under are free.