36-year-old man dies following overnight shooting E. Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of E. Princess Anne Road. A man died in the hospital from his gunshot injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are looking for answers after a shooting left a man dead early Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call Saturday, April 17 around 1:15 a.m. about a person who was shot in the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found 36-year-old Brandon D. Winder, from Norfolk hurt from a gunshot injury.

Police said Winder was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He died there, from his injuries.