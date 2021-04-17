36-year-old man dies following overnight shooting E. Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are looking for answers after a shooting left a man dead early Saturday morning.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call Saturday, April 17 around 1:15 a.m. about a person who was shot in the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found 36-year-old Brandon D. Winder, from Norfolk hurt from a gunshot injury.
Police said Winder was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He died there, from his injuries.
NPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.