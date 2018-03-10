NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man is in serious condition after being involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk on Wednesday.
The crash happened on the 800 block of North Military Highway around 1:30 p.m. Several lanes were closed at the time of the crash, but they have since reopened.
The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man, is listed in stable condition, but he has serious injuries. According to police, he ran into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle.
The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.
No further information has been released at this time.
