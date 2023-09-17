5 homes damaged, including 1 that 'burned to the ground,' after Norfolk house fire

According to the Norfolk Fire Department, the fire was reported around 2:42 p.m. on 9500 15th Bay Street. Crews found a home fully engulfed in flames.

"The heat was so intense. It hit you as soon as you turned to walk down the street," according to one witness.

"The flames shot up at least 40'," she continued. "NFD worked like clockwork knocking out the fire."

Nobody was injured, but four additional houses were damaged in addition to the home that burned down.

The fire is under control, and the cause is still under investigation.