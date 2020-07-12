57 Norfolk city employees to lose jobs because of budget shortfall created by coronavirus pandemic

The workers were among a group of people furloughed in July because of COVID-19. Their employment will end in December.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly five dozen Norfolk city workers who were furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic will not return to work at all.

A spokeswoman for the city said that the 57 workers' employment would end on Dec. 31 because of a budget shortfall created by COVID-19.

Director of Norfolk's Office of Communications said the full-time employees were among 78 who were furloughed starting on July 1. The furlough was extended through the end of the year, but the 57 will not return.

Crouch said the city notified the employees, who work in several departments, on Monday.

"This is a very difficult decision prior to the holiday," Crouch said in an email to 13News Now.

The 57 employees will get a one-time payout of unused leave as well as a severance payment prior to the holidays. The payouts range from a low of $2,500 to more than $20,000, depending upon each employee’s leave balance and length of service.