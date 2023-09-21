6 people displaced after fire at Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. — Six people are out of their home after a fire broke out Thursday, Norfolk Fire-Rescue confirmed.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the 7900 block of Diggs Road. Crews said that upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit. They found the fire was in a bedroom, and were able to contain it to the apartment it started in.
Three apartments were ultimately affected, though, and six people were displaced; adjacent units had some smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the six residents, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.
Nobody was injured.