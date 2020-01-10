x
62-year-old woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Norfolk

The woman was crossing N. Military Highway when a vehicle hit her. The vehicle left the scene. The woman is in critical condition.
NORFOLK, Va. — A 62-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run accident on North Military Highway overnight.

Norfolk Police said it responded sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of North Military Highway for an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police said the woman was crossing N. Military Highway when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

She is in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this hit and run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

