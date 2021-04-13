63-year-old driver seriously injured in I-264 shooting in Norfolk overnight

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating an interstate shooting overnight in Norfolk that sent an older man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened around 11:56 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 near Military Highway. A witness called 911 to report a shooting that happened on I-264.
The witness said that a blue Nissan sedan and a white Dodge utility truck were speeding down the interstate and were traveling side by side when a single gunshot was fired from inside the Nissan.
State troopers arrived at the scene and found a 2019 Dodge Ram on the left shoulder of the interstate.
A 63-year-old male driver was found inside the truck suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said VSP is asking any witnesses driving in the area on I-264 eastbound near Military Highway who may have seen something to call state police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.