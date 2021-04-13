63-year-old driver seriously injured in I-264 shooting in Norfolk overnight

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a Dodge truck. A witness said the gunfire came from a blue Nissan sedan.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating an interstate shooting overnight in Norfolk that sent an older man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 11:56 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 near Military Highway. A witness called 911 to report a shooting that happened on I-264.

The witness said that a blue Nissan sedan and a white Dodge utility truck were speeding down the interstate and were traveling side by side when a single gunshot was fired from inside the Nissan.

State troopers arrived at the scene and found a 2019 Dodge Ram on the left shoulder of the interstate.

A 63-year-old male driver was found inside the truck suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.