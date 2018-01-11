NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police is investigating a crash that left a man seriously injured Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at Monticello Avenue and East 26th Street, police said.

A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said southbound Monticello Avenue is closed between 27th and 26th streets.

Expect delays and detours in the area.

