8 displaced after house fire in Norfolk, officials say

An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was due to discarded smoking materials.

NORFOLK, Va. — Eight people are displaced following a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk, officials say.

According to Battalion Chief Glen Williams with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the owner of a home on the 2500 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd called to report a fire had started in the home at 3:09 p.m.

That's not far from Norfolk State University.

Crews quickly arrived and the fire was put out less than 20 minutes later, but as a result of the damage, the residents of the home were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.