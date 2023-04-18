8 displaced after house fire in Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — Eight people are displaced following a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk, officials say.
According to Battalion Chief Glen Williams with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the owner of a home on the 2500 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd called to report a fire had started in the home at 3:09 p.m.
That's not far from Norfolk State University.
Crews quickly arrived and the fire was put out less than 20 minutes later, but as a result of the damage, the residents of the home were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.
An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was due to discarded smoking materials.