9 displaced in apartment fire on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Nine people were displaced after a two-unit apartment complex caught on fire in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it happened in the 7400 block of Hampton Boulevard, which is close to the Lafayette River Bridge.

Firefighters originally responded around 9 a.m. for a report of a smoke smell, but they couldn't find any hazard.

A person who lives at the apartment called back around 11:20 a.m. and said there was light smoke inside the building. When the firefighters returned, they found a fire in the crawl space.

The firefighters cut holes in the floors and extinguished the fire in hard-to-reach areas of the crawl space, the spokesperson said. It was under control by around noon and no one was hurt.