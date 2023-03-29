9 displaced in apartment fire on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Nine people were displaced after a two-unit apartment complex caught on fire in Norfolk Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it happened in the 7400 block of Hampton Boulevard, which is close to the Lafayette River Bridge.
Firefighters originally responded around 9 a.m. for a report of a smoke smell, but they couldn't find any hazard.
A person who lives at the apartment called back around 11:20 a.m. and said there was light smoke inside the building. When the firefighters returned, they found a fire in the crawl space.
The firefighters cut holes in the floors and extinguished the fire in hard-to-reach areas of the crawl space, the spokesperson said. It was under control by around noon and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Red Cross is helping those affected.