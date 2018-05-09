NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Jim Evans turns 99 years old in October, but he’s still an active welder in Ocean View.

He learned the craft growing up around the Evans family garage that opened in 1918. His father and uncles all worked in auto repair, and the World War II veteran hasn’t stopped using the skills he learned from them to this day.

“I grew up in my father’s garage,” said Evans.

Evans is the grandfather of another Jim Evans 13News Now featured this summer. His grandson is keeping the family name alive with his own shop in Norge, but the eldest Jim still stays active in his own shop behind his house off of Granby St.

The 98-year-old even teaches welding at the shop.

“I had two or three students this year.”

Evans is in great health, doesn’t take any medication outside of eye drops and still starts his day at 4 a.m. every day.

“Many people can’t say that,” said Evans.

