NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Calling all witches and wizards!
Downtown Norfolk will be hosting an Expecto Bar Crawl on September 29 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. EpicEventz is combining wizardry and booze for a magical mixture. A potion, we mean, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Tickets include the following:
- Themed drink specials during the crawl.
- No cover at participating locations.
- Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup.
- Thousands of Wizards and Witches
- Wizard Sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials. (Lanyards are required if you are dressing up to gain bar entry)
- Magic Wizard Wand at Check-in along with other Surprise gifts
The participating bars have not been announced yet. Wizards, witches, and muggles alike must be 21 years or older to participate.
Earlybird tickets are $28.45, or regular ticket prices are $39.01. Day-of tickets will be available for $35.00 cash only.
Costumes are not required, but they will enhance the experience!
Click here to purchase tickets.
Click here to learn more about the event.