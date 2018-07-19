NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Calling all witches and wizards!

Downtown Norfolk will be hosting an Expecto Bar Crawl on September 29 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. EpicEventz is combining wizardry and booze for a magical mixture. A potion, we mean, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Tickets include the following:

Themed drink specials during the crawl.

No cover at participating locations.

Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup.

Thousands of Wizards and Witches

Wizard Sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials. (Lanyards are required if you are dressing up to gain bar entry)

Magic Wizard Wand at Check-in along with other Surprise gifts

The participating bars have not been announced yet. Wizards, witches, and muggles alike must be 21 years or older to participate.

Earlybird tickets are $28.45, or regular ticket prices are $39.01. Day-of tickets will be available for $35.00 cash only.

Costumes are not required, but they will enhance the experience!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to learn more about the event.

