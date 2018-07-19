NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Calling all witches and wizards!

Downtown Norfolk will be hosting an Expecto Bar Crawl on September 29 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. EpicEventz is combining wizardry and booze for a magical mixture. A potion, we mean, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Tickets include the following:

  • Themed drink specials during the crawl.
  • No cover at participating locations.
  • Exclusive beer stein souvenir cup.
  • Thousands of Wizards and Witches
  • Wizard Sorting lanyard to ensure bar entry and drink specials. (Lanyards are required if you are dressing up to gain bar entry)
  • Magic Wizard Wand at Check-in along with other Surprise gifts

The participating bars have not been announced yet. Wizards, witches, and muggles alike must be 21 years or older to participate.

Earlybird tickets are $28.45, or regular ticket prices are $39.01. Day-of tickets will be available for $35.00 cash only.

Costumes are not required, but they will enhance the experience!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to learn more about the event.

