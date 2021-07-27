A last of its kind: Beacon Books of Ghent set to close by end of month

The charmingly cluttered bookstore has been a Norfolk staple for more than two decades.

NORFOLK, Va. — The time has come for Tommy Warren to live by his own wise words: “Things change, nothing is forever.”

At the end of the month, he will close the doors to his longtime Norfolk bookstore ‘Beacon Books of Ghent.’

The bookshelves once packed tightly -- charmingly cluttered -- with his massive collection are clearing out, and the large yellow dumpster outside the Granby Street storefront signals the end.

“Just like some people love money, I love books,” said Warren.

Warren told 13News Now the owner of the building is looking to sell the property. Warren has rented out the location for more than two decades.

“I’m doing this not just for the money,” said Warren. “I’ve got to hang around somewhere.”