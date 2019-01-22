NORFOLK, Va. — If you noticed the cold as soon as you stepped outside this week, chances are your car noticed it too.



Tim Jones the Service Advisor from the AAA Car Care Center said keeping up with your car's maintenance in the winter months is critical.

“Follow your maintenance schedule usually everything will be fine,” said Jones.

One of the first things to check is your tires. When it gets cold they contract and the air pressure drops.

“Usually your tires will drop maybe 2-3 pounds. So, you want to get it checked because you can also ruin your tires as well driving on a tire that's low air pressure,” said Jones.

Low tire pressure also can make it easier for your car to slide in icy conditions. Jones said it’s also a great idea to take a quick look under the hood and check your car's fluids.

“You also want to check the condition of your antifreeze and make sure it can withstand cold temperatures,” said Jones.

Jones said your car's battery can lose power in freezing weather, so you'll want to check it often.