Baby, adult hospitalized after Norfolk apartment fire

Fire crews forced their way into one of the units and rescued one adult and one baby from the second floor.

NORFOLK, Va. — An adult and a baby are in the hospital following a fire at a Norfolk apartment complex.

Fire crews responded to the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace just after 2:30 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartments.

Both were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

Fire officials say two apartment units are affected, with two adults and three children being assisted by the Red Cross.