The AIDAluna docked at Nauticus Wednesday morning, bringing about 2,100 passengers to downtown Norfolk.

The ships arrival marks the beginning of fall cruise season, Nauticus spokeswoman Beth Bilderback said in an email.

Eighteen cruise ships will visit Norfolk before the end of the year.

The AIDAluna cruise ship will depart at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

