Airline employee gets caught carrying loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

​The Chesapeake man told officials he had forgotten that he had his loaded gun with him.

NORFOLK, Va. — An airline employee says he mistakenly brought a loaded gun with him through a TSA security checkpoint at the Norfolk International Airport on Monday.

The Chesapeake resident told officials he had forgotten that he had his loaded gun with him, the TSA wrote in a news release.

The gun was caught when the man entered the security checkpoint. The x-ray unit alerted staff when his carry-on went through and they found the gun upon further inspection. The handgun was removed by local police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

His employee airport ID was also confiscated, meaning he can no longer access secure areas of the airport.

He also faces a penalty of up to $15,000 for carrying weapons through a TSA security checkpoint.