NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — ALDI grocery delivery is now available in Hampton Roads, the company said.

Customers can order products via Instacart online or an app.

Some of the groceries available for delivery in as little as one hour include organic produce, meat and fresh seafood.

To order groceries visit Instacart.com/aldi or download the Instacart app.

First-time Instacart customers in Hampton Roads can receive $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY480.

