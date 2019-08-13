NORFOLK, Va. — Allegiant Air has announced on Tuesday new seasonal nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, Florida (PGD).

The service will be available from November 14, 2019, to April 12, 2020.

The nonstop flight will be twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers (PGD) is one of Allegiant Air’s major gateways to southwestern Florida providing convenient access to Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Captiva, Naples, and Marco Island.

The flight service matches the traveler surge to the area by winter-weary vacationers.

“Allegiant Air’s expansion of service at ORF is a sign of confidence in the Norfolk market which has seen a 33% growth in passengers in the last 4 years and is on a path toward one of the best years in our history in 2019,” said Robert S. Bowen, Norfolk Airport Authority executive director.

