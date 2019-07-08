NORFOLK, Va. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Iota Omega Chapter in Norfolk is hosting a Health and Wealth Community Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1380 Kempsville Road in Norfolk, offers 10 different workshops and seminars and more than 37 vendors.

Attendees can receive healthy tips, workouts, cholesterol, body mass index, and blood pressure screenings.

Women can get their annual mammogram (3D) at the fair.

