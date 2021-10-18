Amazon to hire thousands of seasonal employees during the holidays

The company is looking to hire 3,700 seasonal associates across Virginia. 2,200 will be in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of Amazon packages are packed and scanned inside the new delivery station in Norfolk.

"We opened in June of this past year," Jay Lucado said, the site manager at the Amazon delivery station in Norfolk. "So we've been open now for almost four months."

This is the first Amazon facility in Norfolk. Five Hampton Roads small businesses helped to employ the 180 workers who pack and deliver packages.

"It's an opportunity for area small business people to partner with Amazon to help deliver our products out to our customers," Lucado said.

Now, the company's working to expand its staff within this facility and across the state.

Amazon is bringing more jobs to Virginia.



The company is planning to hire 3,700 seasonal employees this year.



"We're going to be hiring up to 3,700 seasonal associates in Virginia," said Ricky Derring, the senior staffing manager with Amazon Workforce.

2,200 people will be employed here in Hampton Roads over the next few months. This is an effort from the company to create more jobs across the country. The company announced 150,000 seasonal positions are available throughout the U.S.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods."

Derring said these jobs won't disappear when the season ends.

"A lot of them can come back next year and work for us again, or they just become a full time employee," he said. "They transition into another role within the organization. We're very large and everywhere."

Derring says adding more hands on deck will help get packages delivered faster during the busiest time of the year. They're also happy to provide more opportunities.

"We're very excited to bring jobs and opportunities to the community and to Virginia," Derring said.

Employees will receive a sign on bonus up to $3,000 and have a starting pay of $18 an hour.