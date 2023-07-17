x
Norfolk

An adult and a child are taken to the hospital after they were hurt in a fire in a home in Norfolk

Firefighters found an adult and child outside the home on Marietta Avenue. Both went to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in Norfolk sent two people to the hospital tonight.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire Rescue, firefighters found an adult and child outside the home on Marietta Avenue. Both went to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control. There's no word on a cause yet.

The Red Cross is helping the people who live there.

